Concord declares excessive heat emergency

KALW | By Sunni Khalid,
Bay City News Service
Published September 7, 2022 at 9:49 AM PDT
Contra Costa County is under an excessive heat warning as temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees much of this week, creating dangerous conditions.

At the recommendation of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the city will keep open space areas -- including Lime Ridge Open Space and the open space areas within Newhall Community Park -- until Thursday.

The city said hot temperatures will increase the risk of fire danger and create health risks for people. Closing open spaces will protect the public and preserve firefighting resources.

Fire officials said nearly all fires are caused by human activity and are preventable, and asked people to use extreme caution when outdoors to prevent inadvertent wildfires.

The city offers some fire-related tips, including reporting any fire immediately to 911, keeping a "go bag" ready for one's household —including pets — in case of the need to evacuate.

The city has also extended availability at the following designed cooling centers this week: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Concord Senior Center; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Willow Pass Community Center .

