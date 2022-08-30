Oakland school re-opens day after student shot

Police said the child was in stable condition at a hospital after being shot by another student on campus, located at 400 Capistrano Drive.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a news conference Monday that police apprehended the student who allegedly fired the gun and recovered the firearm.

School district officials said in a statement Monday that classes would resume today and that "Our hearts are with the student who suffered this awful injury and their family."

School and District behavioral health and safety staff were assigned to the school this morning to provide support to students and staff.

The statement called the shooting an example of how problems in the community can reach into the schools.

This has been the city's deadliest week of 2022 so far, with six people having lost their lives to violence since Thursday in Oakland.