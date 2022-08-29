Project Homekey converting Newark hotel into affordable housing

To be known as Cedar Community Apartments, on Cedar Boulevard, the extended-stay hotel already contains studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units -- all with kitchens -- which means converting these units to affordable homes would result in minimal changes to the interior and exterior of the building.

The grant application was a collaborative effort led by Newark and Allied Housing Inc., a local housing developer that specializes in affordable housing developments to people experiencing homelessness.

Abode Services, the Bay Area's largest provider of housing and social services to people experiencing homelessness and an affiliate of Allied Housing, will provide on-site social services to residents at Cedar Community Apartments to support them in their life goals while maintaining stability in their homes. Housing for Independent People, an affiliate of Allied Housing and Abode Services, would be the on-site property manager.

Residents of Cedar Community Apartments will come from referrals through Alameda County's Coordinated Entry System or through the Veteran's Administration, including referrals through a system that would be set up by Newark. Household income eligibility would not exceed 30 percent of the area median income with all residents required to sign a lease, be subject to apartment community rules, and required to pay rent.

