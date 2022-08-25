Major outage hits Oakland, thousands left without power

SFGate reported that more than 18-thousand customers were without power in Oakland, covering a large area stretching from the Oakland Hills and Montclair, to the Oakland Estuary to Piedmont Avenue and Northeastern University at Mills College.

The power outage occurred Thursday morning around 11 o’clock. PGE utility company said it was sending out crews to investigate and resolve the problem.

Twitter users reported unpowered traffic stoplights and other issues.