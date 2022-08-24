San Francisco firefighters battle two separate blazes

The first blaze was a large fire in San Francisco's Western Addition neighborhood , leaving two firefighters and one other person injured Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The city's Fire Department initially reported on social media shortly after noon about the blaze at 1604 McAllister St. near Divisadero Street. More than a hundred firefighters were called to the scene to put out the blaze.

Fire officials said the two firefighters weren't seriously injured and stayed at the scene to help put out the three-alarm fire, while the third person injured is also expected to survive.

As of shortly after 2 p.m., fire officials said the blaze had been contained.

Thirteen people were displaced by the fire, which has also affected two businesses, according to the Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The SF Gate reported the other fire occurred at an historic one-story structure at Pier 4 Tuesday afternoon at the San Francisco Aquatic Park.

A former storage facility, the building – which was built in 1925 – had been in disrepair and abandoned since the Loma Linda earthquake in 1989.

The fire caused not only the building to collapse but also prompted the National Recreation Area to temporarily close the Bay Trail near Fort Mason, while fire crews – including a fire boat – battled to keep the blaze contained. No injuries were reported.