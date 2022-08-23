© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Far-right militia member sentenced to 10 years in prison

KALW | By Sunni Khalid,
Bay City News Service
Published August 23, 2022 at 1:26 PM PDT
Authorities said Robert Blancas, 35, from the Bay Area, is a member of the "Grizzly Scouts," a militia group loosely connected to the so-called "boogaloo" militias, which are anti-law enforcement and anti-government extremists.

On May 29, 2020, a two federal protective security officers at the Oakland federal building were shot by a Grizzly Scout, who killed federal officer David Patrick Underwood and seriously injured the other officer during the George Floyd protests in the city.

KALW News
Sunni Khalid
Bay City News Service
