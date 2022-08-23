Far-right militia member sentenced to 10 years in prison

Authorities said Robert Blancas, 35, from the Bay Area, is a member of the "Grizzly Scouts," a militia group loosely connected to the so-called "boogaloo" militias, which are anti-law enforcement and anti-government extremists.

On May 29, 2020, a two federal protective security officers at the Oakland federal building were shot by a Grizzly Scout, who killed federal officer David Patrick Underwood and seriously injured the other officer during the George Floyd protests in the city.