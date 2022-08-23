EBMUD agrees to fine for dumping wastewater into SF Bay

The discharge flowed from EBMUD's Point Isabel Wet Weather Facility to Richmond Inner Harbor in the bay in October of 2021. The wastewater was released during a major rainstorm, according to the SF Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, which approved the settlement.

The discharge contained chlorine at concentrations toxic to aquatic life, the water board said. EBMUD had run out of the chemical used to remove chlorine prior to the release.

EBMUD will pay about 380-thousand dollars to the State Water Pollution Cleanup and Abatement Account and more than 400-thousand dollars on a supplemental environmental project.

The settlement, which was finalized on Friday, allowed a 29-thousand dollar credit for stipulated penalties that EDMUD paid to resolve violations of a 2014 federal consent decree, the water board said, which established additional requirements for chlorinated discharges from the facility.