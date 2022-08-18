Homelessness among Latinos in SF increasing
A survey released this week by San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing shows that homelessness among the city’s Latino population increased by 55 percent between 2019 and 20-22.
The survey was based on results from February’s Point-In-Time headcount of the homeless, which showed an overall three-and-a-half percent drop in San Francisco – from about 83-hundred individuals to about 77-hundred.
In addition, the survey also found that chronic homelessness – when someone ismeaning that an individual was homeless for more than a year or several times in a short period – also increased among Latinos from 18-to 25 percent.
The number of people living in city shelters increased nearly 20 percent during the pandemic, while the rate among Latinos receiving temporary shelter was almost 50 percent.
The San Francisco Examiner reports the increased homelessness has been felt especially hard in San Francisco’s Mission District, the traditional center for Latino history and culture. Two shelters recently opened there. The, with the city also plans to add a third place another facility there to increase access to services, focused on Latinos.