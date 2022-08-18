Homelessness among Latinos in SF increasing

A survey released this week by San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing shows that homelessness among the city’s Latino population increased by 55 percent between 2019 and 20-22.

The survey was based on results from February’s Point-In-Time headcount of the homeless, which showed an overall three-and-a-half percent drop in San Francisco – from about 83-hundred individuals to about 77-hundred.

In addition, the survey also found that chronic homelessness – when someone ismeaning that an individual was homeless for more than a year or several times in a short period – also increased among Latinos from 18-to 25 percent.

The number of people living in city shelters increased nearly 20 percent during the pandemic, while the rate among Latinos receiving temporary shelter was almost 50 percent.