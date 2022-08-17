© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Big Tech firms pushing for Bay Area employees to return to the office

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 17, 2022 at 5:04 PM PDT
apple hq Fred.jpg
Fred
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

Starting next month, Apple will require its corporate employees to return to the office for at least three days-a-week, according to tech industry news sites. The tech giant had similar plans back in June, but new COVID variant surges – along with pushback from staffers – scratched those plans.

Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees the company is happy to finally have folks face-to-face, saying in-person collaboration is essential to the company’s culture.

Employees formed a coalition, – to oppose what they call an arbitrary demand by to force their return to the office .The employee group goes by the acronym FAANG – it stands for Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google

SFGate reports that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pachai have scolded employees for not working hard enough during internal staff meetings.

KALW News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid