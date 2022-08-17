Big Tech firms pushing for Bay Area employees to return to the office

Starting next month, Apple will require its corporate employees to return to the office for at least three days-a-week, according to tech industry news sites. The tech giant had similar plans back in June, but new COVID variant surges – along with pushback from staffers – scratched those plans.

Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees the company is happy to finally have folks face-to-face, saying in-person collaboration is essential to the company’s culture.

E mployees formed a coalition , – to oppose what they call an arbitrary demand by to force their return to the office .The employee group goes by the acronym FAANG – it stands for Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google