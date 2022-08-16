© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

RV fire near West Oakland homeless encampment under control

KALW | By Sunni Khalid,
Bay City News Service
Published August 16, 2022 at 2:58 PM PDT
west oak homeless camp thomas hawk.jpg
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A West Oakland homeless encampment

The fire was burning as of shortly before 1 p.m. in the area of Wood and 26th streets, Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt said.

Hunt told KALW the fire broke out inside an RV parked outside the gates of the encampment.

Power lines fell across Wood Street and people were advised to avoid the area.

Black smoke could be seen through much of West Oakland after the fire was reported.

The Fire Department wrote on Twitter that the incident was under control as of 1:11 p.m. and several crews were being released from the scene. No other information about the fire was immediately available.

Sunni Khalid
Bay City News Service
