Heat wave grips the Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for more heat under sunny skies Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for a huge swath of the Bay Area, with temperatures reaching the 90s around the Bay and the low 100s in the interior valleys of the East Bay.

The advisory is in effect for the North Bay interior mountains, East Bay interior valleys and hills, the hills of eastern Santa Clara County, southern Salinas Valley and Lake San Antonio, the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, and the mountains of San Benito County and interior Monterey County, including Pinnacles National Park.

Cooler conditions are expected by the weekend.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for the region for Wednesday because of smoke from a wildfire elsewhere in the state.

The air district had issued a Spare the Air alert for the Bay Area for Tuesday due to triple-digit weather in parts of the region as well as smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire burning in Humboldt and Trinity counties.

Hazy skies and the smell of smoke may been seen and smelled in certain parts of the region Wednesday, but pollution levels are not expected to exceed the 24-hour national standard that would prompt another Spare the Air alert.