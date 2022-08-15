SF Zuckerberg General Hospital opens walk-in monkeypox vaccine clinic

The new clinic aims to vaccinate as many people as possible against monkeypox, with minimal waiting times for patients.

The hospitals aimed to make the vaccine more available and convenient, especially to those most at-risk. Since Saturday the clinic has administered more than 800 doses.

Hospital officials say they got about 10-thousand doses of the vaccine from the federal reserve at the beginning of the week. That’s a little less than half of what’s been received by the city so far, but still far short of the 35-thousand doses the city’s department of public health had requested.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared Monkeypox a public health emergency two weeks ago. So far, the disease has disproportionately affected gay men. Public health officials are concerned it may continue to spread and impact many other groups as well.