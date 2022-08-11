Former police commissioner running for District Attorney

The San Francisco Standard reports Hamasaki has until Friday to finish filing his papers and paying the six-thousand dollar fee to make the November ballot.

Hamasaki is a criminal defense attorney and has been a longtime critic of the San Francisco Police Department during his four years on the Police Commission.

Hamasaki was a strong supporter of former DA Chesa Boudin, before Boudin’s recall in June.

Mayor London Breed appointed former assistant district attorney Brooke Jenkins last month to replace Boudin.

Jenkins announced her candidacy to finish out the full term, which expires next year. She took a leading role in the recall campaign. Earlier this week, media reports revealed that Jenkins was paid 100-thousand dollars for this work – which she initially said was volunteer.

Hamasaki could be a formidable challenger for Jenkins. He joins a field of candidates, including attorney Joe Alioto Veronese – the grandson of former San Francisco Mayor Joseph Alioto.