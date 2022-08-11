© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Former police commissioner running for District Attorney

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 11, 2022 at 3:06 PM PDT
sf hall of justice steve rhodes.jpg
Steve Rhodes
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

The San Francisco Standard reports Hamasaki has until Friday to finish filing his papers and paying the six-thousand dollar fee to make the November ballot.

Hamasaki is a criminal defense attorney and has been a longtime critic of the San Francisco Police Department during his four years on the Police Commission.

Hamasaki was a strong supporter of former DA Chesa Boudin, before Boudin’s recall in June.

Mayor London Breed appointed former assistant district attorney Brooke Jenkins last month to replace Boudin.

Jenkins announced her candidacy to finish out the full term, which expires next year. She took a leading role in the recall campaign. Earlier this week, media reports revealed that Jenkins was paid 100-thousand dollars for this work – which she initially said was volunteer.

Hamasaki could be a formidable challenger for Jenkins. He joins a field of candidates, including attorney Joe Alioto Veronese – the grandson of former San Francisco Mayor Joseph Alioto.

KALW News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid