San Francisco DA Jenkins files for November election

Jenkins made the announcement on Twitter. She officially filed papers yesterday at the San Francisco Department of Elections at City Hall.

Mayor London Breed appointed Jenkins, a veteran prosecutor, last month. She replaced Chesa Boudin, who was ousted in a recall election in June. Boudin, a self-styled progressive prosecutor, recently said he would not run to regain his office in November.

If she wins, Jenkins would serve out the remainder of Boudin’s term, which ends next year.

Jenkins served in the DA’s office for seven years, but resigned last year. She became one of Boudin’s leading critics and supported the effort to recall him.

Recently, Jenkins announced that she would more aggressively prosecute drug offenses, in a departure from her predecessor’s policy. Last month, she also fired 15 of Boudin’s former staff members.

Among those running for the DA’s office are Joe Alito Veronese, a civil rights attorney and the grandson of former San Francisco Mayor Joseph Alito.