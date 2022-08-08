Report: Contra Costa County failing in implementing Head Start

According to a staff report for Tuesday's meeting, on July 14, the county received a report from the federal agency's Administration for Children and Families (ACF) concerning Contra Costa County Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

The report found an area of noncompliance and five deficiencies in four service areas: Program governance, safety practices, ongoing fiscal capacity and ongoing monitoring and continuous improvement.

The county must submit a quality improvement plan, approved by the board of supervisors, detailing a plan for corrective action within 30 days.

The review of the programs was conducted from February 21-25.

In the category of ongoing monitoring and continuous improvement, inspectors said the county “does not use data to identify program strengths, needs, and areas needing improvement; evaluate progress toward achieving program goals and compliance with program performance standards; and assess the effectiveness of professional development."

They gave the county 120 days to correct the problems.