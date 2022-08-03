© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

UC Berkeley police, construction crews, fence off People’s Park

KALW | By Sunni Khalid,
Bay City News Service
Published August 3, 2022 at 3:04 PM PDT
people's park protest 2021 wayne hsieh.jpg
Wayne Hsieh
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A street protest last year to save Berkeley's People's Park

The park, which is on the National Register of Historic Places and is owned by UC Berkeley, was fenced off just after 3 a.m. and staffed by security. 

Berkeleyside reports that construction crews, flanked by dozens of security guards, entered People’s Park in the pre-dawn hours, taking a handful of opponents by apparent surprise. An eight-foot fence was erected around the park’s perimeter.

In a standoff between opponents, three activists were detained by campus police. They were subsequently released after agreeing to seven-day stay away orders.

Community advocates opposed to the plan for housing said they were planning to file an appeal Wednesday morning and pursue another stay of demolition.

A UC Berkeley spokesperson said the university was looking forward to starting construction this summer.

The university plans to build 11-hundred rooms for student housing and supportive housing for homeless people.

Sunni Khalid
