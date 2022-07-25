Financial relief is on the way for children left orphaned by COVID.

In California, an estimated 32,000 children had a parent or guardian die as a result of COVID-19. CalMatters reports that 66 percent of those children are Latino -- many of them with parents deemed essential workers during the pandemic.

These “COVID orphans” are not just likely to face greater mental health issues but are also more at risk of financial hardship, as well - according to the Global Reference Group for Children Affected by COVID-19

In response, the state has allocated $100 million in the 22-23 budget to go towards creating trust funds for low-income children, who have been left orphaned by one or more caregivers, due to COVID - as well as long term foster youth. These funds - called “baby bonds” - can be used for any purpose and would grow every year until the child turns 18.