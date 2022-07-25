Emeryville plans affordable housing units for youth, seniors and others

One project on San Pablo Avenue was approved and one project on Adeline Street had a request for proposal issued at the City Council meeting last Tuesday.

In 2012, then-Gov. Jerry Brown ended funding for redevelopment projects. Emeryville Mayor John Bauters said cities stopped construction because they didn't have funding to build on the land, creating a surplus. A state law was passed in 2021 that said cities have until September of this year to submit plans for their surplus land or it would have to be auctioned off.

Emeryville has plans approved for most of its properties, but the land on San Pablo Avenue and Adeline Street was untouched. The San Pablo Avenue property will have 13 units dedicated to transitional-age youth -- considered those in their late teens to early 20s who are transitioning from foster care or face other challenges -- as well as 54 units for seniors and one onsite manager. Four units will also be built on Adeline Street.

Mayor Bauters said it was his mission to use all available land for affordable housing.

The San Pablo Avenue project is called intergenerational housing. Bianca Neumann, the director of business development at Ecumenical Association for Housing, the project's developers, said it is the first of its kind in California.