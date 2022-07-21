© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Truckers protest closes Port of Oakland terminals

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 21, 2022 at 6:52 PM PDT
shutdown 2013 daniel arauz.jpg
DANIEL ARAUZ
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Trucks at the Port of Oakland during a 2013 shutdown

The protests started Monday and were making the container congestion at the port worse, according to the port, whose officials are urging an end to the shutdown.

California adopted the gig worker law, Assembly Bill 5, in 2018, establishing the rights of many independent contractors as employees. Independent contractors have opposed it because they argue it limits the flexibility of their work arrangements.

The courts have upheld it. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review it, letting the ruling in lower courts stand.

Danny Wan, executive director at the Port of Oakland, said in a statement, that a "prolonged stoppage of port operations in California for any reason will damage all the businesses operating at the ports and cause California ports to further suffer market share losses to competing ports."

Wan added that he hoped AB5 could be implemented in a way that accommodates the port’s operations.

KALW News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid