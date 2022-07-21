Judge blocks Caltrans from clearing West Oakland encampment

Judge William Orrick issued a restraining order Tuesday that halted plans by Caltrans to clear the encampment at Wood Street and evict more than 200 residents.

The transportation agency and the City of Oakland had planned to clear the sprawling 25-block area near the West Oakland BART station this week, which has been the site of an encampment of an unhoused community for more than a decade.

The restraining order was filed earlier this week by residents of the encampment and organizers, who argued that the planned displacement was an infringement on their civil rights. They also cited a previous legal decision holding that cities can’t enforce anti-camping ordinances, unless they have enough shelter beds available for their homeless residents.

Caltrans says the site is to be cleared and will be replaced by a 100-bed “ community cabin.” But the structure will not be ready before the August 1st deadline.

Between March 2020 and this past March, the Oakland Fire Department says it has responded to 90 fires at the encampment – including one last week that destroyed 20 RVs and a makeshift shelter.