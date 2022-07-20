Supervisors urge new DA to keep Innocence Commission

The Independent Innocence Commission was begun in 2020 by Boudin and was staffed by liaison attorney Arcelia Hurtado, who was fired by Jenkins once she became DA, as well as several other post-conviction attorneys.

The Commission recently helped exonerate Joaquin Ciria, who had been incarcerated for more than 30 years for a murder he did not commit.

According to Supervisor Dean Preston's office, the DA's office previously had an Internal Conviction Integrity Unit before Boudin's tenure, but it "did not exonerate a single person through its existence."