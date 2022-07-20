School board member apologizes for “racially-insensitive” tweet
Board member Ann Hsu wrote on Twitter that she had “misspoke” in comments she made last weekend in a candidate questionnaire to the San Francisco Parent Action Coalition.
Hsu singled out the African American and Latino communities for a lack of “parental encouragement” to have their children focus on learning. She tweeted an apology Tuesday, placing the blame on “institutional racism,” after some called for her resignation.
The board member – a Chinese American – has agreed to meet this week with some African American parents to discuss the matter.
A former high-tech entrepreneur, Hsu was appointed in March to the school board of the San Francisco Unified District by Mayor London Breed. She helped lead the campaign that recalled three board members in February – including one who was accused of making racially-insenstive comments about Asian Americans.