School board member apologizes for “racially-insensitive” tweet

Board member Ann Hsu wrote on Twitter that she had “misspoke” in comments she made last weekend in a candidate questionnaire to the San Francisco Parent Action Coalition.

Hsu singled out the African American and Latino communities for a lack of “parental encouragement” to have their children focus on learning. She tweeted an apology Tuesday , placing the blame on “institutional racism,” after some called for her resignation.

The board member – a Chinese American – has agreed to meet this week with some African American parents to discuss the matter.