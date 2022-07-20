Oakland City Council approves raise for police officers

All six council members present at Tuesday's special City Council meeting approved the raise while Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan and Councilmember Carroll Fife were excused.

The tentative agreement was struck less than two weeks ago in closed session between the city and the Oakland Police Officers' Association, the police union.

It gives officers a three percent increase in 2024 and 2025. Officers were already expected to receive a three and a half percent increase next year under an agreement that extended to June 30, 2024.

Coming out opposed to the pay increase for police on Tuesday was the Anti Police-Terror Project, which has been demanding the city spend money to help residents with housing, jobs and other violence prevention measures.