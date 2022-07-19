© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

West Oakland encampment to be cleared in two weeks

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 19, 2022 at 4:19 PM PDT
west oakland homeless encampment thomas hawk.jpg
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
West Oakland homeless encampment

Oaklandside reports that about 200 people living at the encampment face further displacement if Caltrans and the City of Oakland make good on their plans to clear the site.

The sprawling encampment – which covers about 25 city blocks – was the site of a major fire last week. A spokesman for the Oakland Fire Department said nearly 60 firefighters were needed to put out the blaze, which apparently was sparked from a propane gas tank. About 20 vehicles were destroyed before the fire was brought under control. No injuries were reported.

Between March 2020 and this past March, the Oakland Fire Department says it has responded to 90 fires at the encampment.

Caltrans says the site is being cleared and will be replaced by a 100-bed “ community cabin.” But the structure will not be ready before the August 1st deadline.

An attorney representing the Wood Street residents told Oaklandside the planned closure would be “catastrophic,” adding that some of them are not connected to social services and are disabled.

KALW News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid