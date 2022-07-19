West Oakland encampment to be cleared in two weeks

Oaklandside reports that about 200 people living at the encampment face further displacement if Caltrans and the City of Oakland make good on their plans to clear the site.

The sprawling encampment – which covers about 25 city blocks – was the site of a major fire last week. A spokesman for the Oakland Fire Department said nearly 60 firefighters were needed to put out the blaze, which apparently was sparked from a propane gas tank. About 20 vehicles were destroyed before the fire was brought under control. No injuries were reported.

Between March 2020 and this past March, the Oakland Fire Department says it has responded to 90 fires at the encampment.

Caltrans says the site is being cleared and will be replaced by a 100-bed “ community cabin.” But the structure will not be ready before the August 1st deadline.