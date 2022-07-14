Uber hit with lawsuit by 500 women, claiming sexual assault by drivers

The plaintiffs allege that they were kidnapped, sexually assaulted, stalked and raped – among other crimes – during their Uber rides.

The complaint claims the company knew about the assaults – since 2014 but their response has been “slow and inadequate.”

Bloomberg reports that San Francisco law firm Slater Slater Schulman, investigating about 150 more alleged incidents. Two weeks ago, Uber released a safety report , showing more than 38-hundred reported incidents – ranging from non-consensual kissing to rape – from 2019 to 2020 –which the company said was a nearly 40 percent decrease from a previous report two-and-a-half years before.

The company has faced similar allegations and legal action in the past.

Uber refused to comment on the litigation, but released a statement stressing that the company takes such allegations seriously and has established new “survivor-centric policies,” including more transparency and unspecified new safety features.