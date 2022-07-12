Fire at Oakland homeless encampment claims 20 vehicles, briefly closes freeway

The fire broke out Monday morning at about 10:30 a.m. near Wood and 34th streets near the Emeryville border and quickly engulfed dozens of vehicles, including at least 20 cars and several RVs that were parked under the freeway.

Heavy smoke from the fire was blocking nearby freeways and westbound I-80 to southbound I-880 was shut down and motorists were being diverted to the Bay Bridge toll plaza. The eastbound I-580 connector was also shut down, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Oakland Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hunt told KALW that 65 firefighters – including support from Alameda County and Alameda City – were needed to fight the blaze, which in addition to burning the vehicles, ignited about 50 yards of a large, unused train trestle.

The fire was extinguished by about 2:15 p.m. when the California Highway Patrol announced that the freeways were once again open to traffic.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries have been reported.

Hunt said that from March 2021 to March of this year, the Oakland Fire Department has responded to 90 fires at this specific encampment, which is on land owned by Caltrans and Union Pacific Railroad.