Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Berkeley study: what kind of conversations can really bridge political divides

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published July 7, 2022 at 5:42 PM PDT
David Broockman
David Broockman

Studies say divides between liberals and conservatives are getting deeper, and a recent Pew Research Poll found that 60 percent of Americans say having conversations with people they disagree with is stressful and frustrating. We may not always feel it here in the Bay Area, but political polarization in the US is increasing. How do you begin to bridge those divides in this current climate? That’s what UC Berkeley political science researcher Dave Broockman looked at in his latest study. He says communication is key, but the kind of communication can make a difference. Hana Baba spoke with Broockman to learn about his research.

Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
