Berkeley study: what kind of conversations can really bridge political divides

Studies say divides between liberals and conservatives are getting deeper, and a recent Pew Research Poll found that 60 percent of Americans say having conversations with people they disagree with is stressful and frustrating . We may not always feel it here in the Bay Area, but political polarization in the US is increasing. How do you begin to bridge those divides in this current climate? That’s what UC Berkeley political science researcher Dave Broockman looked at in his latest study. He says communication is key, but the kind of communication can make a difference. Hana Baba spoke with Broockman to learn about his research.

