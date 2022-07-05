© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Latest COVID Subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 to take the dominant lead in the Bay Area

KALW | By Monica Gomez
Published July 5, 2022 at 5:21 PM PDT
Bay Area residents are now seeing these sub-variants take the lead in COVID-19 strains this week. The CDC has confirmed that the Omicron variant spreads more easily than earlier variants of the disease.

There are currently more than 150,000 COVID-19 cases in San Francisco, which has recorded more than 540 cases since Saturday. There are about 300,000 cases in Alameda County – which has recorded more than 20 cases since Thursday. And in Contra Costa County, there are more than 200-thousand cases including more than 600 cases since Thursday, according to the SFist website.

Listeners can learn more about the different Omicron sub-variants at the CDC website.

Monica Gomez
Monica Gomez is a News Producer for KALW's Summer Journalism Program 2022
