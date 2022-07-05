Authorities blame fireworks blamed for sparking several Bay Area fires

Just before midnight, the Vallejo firefighters union reported that crews had responded to multiple fires caused by fireworks across the city.

The Oakland Fire Department posted a tweet just before midnight that crews had fought five vegetation fires caused by fireworks since five o’clock Monday afternoon. The department tweeted that the overall call volume for fires and medical incidents spike significantly over the holiday.

In San Francisco, the fire department posted four fires in a four-minute span that crews were responding to just before midnight, shortly after posting reports of four other fires in the city Monday night between 11:22-11:34 p.m. Tweets from the department did not specify the causes of the fires.

Firefighters in Contra Costa County reported fighting 30 fires Monday night, with nine confirmed as being caused by fireworks. In a tweet just before midnight, the department posted "Since the start of the holiday weekend Friday p.m., Con Fire responded to 70 fires, many caused by fireworks."