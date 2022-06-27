Newsom, Oregon and Washington governors come out against SCOTUS abortion decision

The agreement between the three states outlines their commitment to protect patients from other states seeking reproductive health care as well as safe access to contraceptive and abortion access.

Under the agreement, the states would also refuse to cooperate with states that have laws punishing either people seeking reproductive health care or doctors who provide reproductive care services like abortion.

The statement read: "The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn half a century of settled precedent and rescind the U.S. Constitution's protection of reproductive freedom jeopardizes safe access to reproductive healthcare across the United States."

Friday's decision by the Supreme Court in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization rolled back the court's 1973 ruling that the Constitution broadly gives women the individual liberty to terminate a pregnancy.

As a result of the ruling, several states are expected to pass sweeping bans on abortion that do not include exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest or cases in which the mother's life is at risk.

Some states, including Texas and Louisiana, have already passed legislation or are considering doing so that would charge residents who induce or perform an abortion with a felony and up to life in prison - even if the procedure is not performed in their state of residence.

