Grades and test score-based admission returns to Lowell High School

Let’s take you back two years ago, San Francisco’s elite Lowell High School proposed to switch to lottery-based admission to increase diversity during the pandemic.

To get into Lowell High School – during the grades and test score-based admission days – meant that a student’s grades and test scores from middle school had to be considered for the decision-making process. That all changed, when the city’s board of Education decided in early 2021 to make the lottery-based admissions permanent. But a Superior Court judge ruled late last year that the board had violated California's open meeting law. However, the judge's ruling came too late to make the change for the upcoming academic year.

The board's vote on Wednesday turned down a recommendation from San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews to keep the lottery system in place for another year.

The application window for Lowell will open early this October and close in mid-December.