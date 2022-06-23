Marin County extends pandemic eviction moratorium

The resolution will re-establish Marin County's local eviction moratorium , which was superseded by Assembly Bill 2179 in March. The bill was enacted by the state legislature to provide protection from eviction for renters facing financial hardships during the pandemic.

While these state-level eviction protections are set to expire after June 30th, the local moratorium will stay effective and protect tenants in unincorporated Marin from July 1st through Sept. 30th.

Extending the moratorium by three months will allow Marin County to continue making federal and state funds available for rental assistance.

More than 36-million dollars in federal and state funds have been granted to the Marin County Emergency Rental Assistance Program in order to provide COVID-19 rent relief, according to county documents. So far, about more than half of that fund has been distributed to about a thousand Marin families.

The adoption of the moratorium was recommended to supervisors by officials with the county's Community Development Agency, who said that extending the moratorium through September will protect families while the county processes an influx of rental assistance applications that has backlogged the funding dispersion.