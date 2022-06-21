Golden Gate Bridge toll increases on July 1st

Tolls will increase by 20 cents or 35 cents for most drivers, depending on their method of payment.

The District will use the revenue from toll increases to maintain the Golden Gate Bridge and continue the Golden Gate Transit and Golden Gate Ferry services. They will also use the revenue to make up for declines in bridge traffic and transit ridership due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bridge traffic is currently 20 percent below pre-pandemic levels, while bus and ferry activity are down by 60 to 64 percent, respectively, according to the district.