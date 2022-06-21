© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Cooling centers open as a heatwave arrives in the Bay Area.

KALW | By Hanisha Harjani
Published June 21, 2022 at 4:26 PM PDT
A cooling center sets up in 2021.

This year, we’re welcoming the summer solstice with a heat wave. Temperatures are expected to hit triple digits starting Tuesday in the interior regions of the Bay Area and communities are trying to figure out how to brace for the heat.

For many cities, that means opening up designated cooling centers. These spaces are often repurposed libraries and community centers that offer air conditioning and water for folks struggling to keep cool in these high temperatures.

Some cities – like Santa Clara -- are even extending their cooling center hours into the late evening as this heatwave arrives on the longest day of the year. A National Weather Service advisory went into effect at 10 am and will stay in effect until 10 pm.

To find the closest cooling center near you, go to your local city or county website for the most up-to-date information on locations and hours.

