City braces for Warriors victory parade

The parade starts at 11:20 a.m. at Market and Main streets, and ends at 2 p.m. at Market and Eighth streets.

Caltrain will be running extra-capacity trains this morning on its regular weekday schedule. Parade-goers can disembark at the San Francisco station at Fourth and King streets, and then walk to Market Street or take SF Muni.

On BART, the busiest hours today are expected to be from 9 a.m. until the parade starts, and after it ends, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Some BART trains coming from the East Bay going into downtown San Francisco will not stop at Montgomery Street station before the parade, BART officials said. In that event, riders should instead get off at Powell Street or Civic Center stations.