Guaranteed monthly income for unhoused high school students post graduation.

Senate Bill 1341 would provide a guaranteed income for unhoused high school graduates for five months, from April 2023 to August 2023.

If passed, the bill would help 15-thousand unhoused high school students statewide.

Sarah Bouabibsa is the West Advocacy Manager at Young Invincibles. It is a national organization, which advocates for such issues as health care reform, economic security and education on behalf of youth.

She says a guaranteed income for unhoused high school graduates is a “proven tool for lifting people out of poverty” and would help them find jobs or go to college.

There are similar basic income pilot programs in Stockton and Santa Clara , which are focused on helping foster youth.

Bill 1341 will next be heard by the Senate Human Services Committee later this month.

