Guaranteed monthly income for unhoused high school students post graduation.
Senate Bill 1341 would provide a guaranteed income for unhoused high school graduates for five months, from April 2023 to August 2023.
If passed, the bill would help 15-thousand unhoused high school students statewide.
Sarah Bouabibsa is the West Advocacy Manager at Young Invincibles. It is a national organization, which advocates for such issues as health care reform, economic security and education on behalf of youth.
She says a guaranteed income for unhoused high school graduates is a “proven tool for lifting people out of poverty” and would help them find jobs or go to college.
There are similar basic income pilot programs in Stockton and Santa Clara, which are focused on helping foster youth.
Bill 1341 will next be heard by the Senate Human Services Committee later this month.