KALW News

Guaranteed monthly income for unhoused high school students post graduation.

KALW | By Monica Gomez
Published June 14, 2022 at 4:51 PM PDT
A student contemplates her response to a writing prompt in English class. **THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN DIGITALLY ALTERED TO REMOVE OR OBSCURE STUDENT IDENTITIES.** <br> <strong>Photo by Allison Shelley/The Verbatim Agency for American Education: Images of Teachers and Students in Action</strong>

Senate Bill 1341 would provide a guaranteed income for unhoused high school graduates for five months, from April 2023 to August 2023.

If passed, the bill would help 15-thousand unhoused high school students statewide.

Sarah Bouabibsa is the West Advocacy Manager at Young Invincibles. It is a national organization, which advocates for such issues as health care reform, economic security and education on behalf of youth.

She says a guaranteed income for unhoused high school graduates is a “proven tool for lifting people out of poverty” and would help them find jobs or go to college.

There are similar basic income pilot programs in Stockton and Santa Clara, which are focused on helping foster youth.

Bill 1341 will next be heard by the Senate Human Services Committee later this month.

KALW News
Monica Gomez
Monica Gomez is a News Producer for KALW's Summer Journalism Program 2022
