Daly City nurses will hold a two-day strike to address a local hospital’s closure of nursing facilities

Nurses at AHMC Seton Medical Center in Daly City gave a 10-day notice Sunday that they will hold a two-day strike on June 22 and 23. The California Nurses Association, which represents 300 nurses at Seton Medical Center, says that hospital management has not addressed the nurses’ concerns over the closure of patient services, and has consistently canceled bargaining meetings, in addition to other issues.

AHMC nurses have been in contract negotiations since December of 2021. In March, the nurses organized a one-day strike, despite their efforts, the nurses union says management proceeded to ignore their grievances.

Nurses’ strikes are not uncommon in the Bay Area. In April, nearly 5,000 nurses from Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto went on strike to negotiate wage increases and more vacation time.