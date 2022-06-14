© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Daly City nurses will hold a two-day strike to address a local hospital’s closure of nursing facilities

KALW | By Sydney Fishman
Published June 14, 2022 at 9:13 AM PDT
Nurses UCLA .png
Marcy Winograd
/
Wikimedia Commons

Nurses at AHMC Seton Medical Center in Daly City gave a 10-day notice Sunday that they will hold a two-day strike on June 22 and 23. The California Nurses Association, which represents 300 nurses at Seton Medical Center, says that hospital management has not addressed the nurses’ concerns over the closure of patient services, and has consistently canceled bargaining meetings, in addition to other issues.

AHMC nurses have been in contract negotiations since December of 2021. In March, the nurses organized a one-day strike, despite their efforts, the nurses union says management proceeded to ignore their grievances.

Nurses’ strikes are not uncommon in the Bay Area. In April, nearly 5,000 nurses from Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto went on strike to negotiate wage increases and more vacation time.

KALW News
Sydney Fishman
Sydney Fishman is in the 2022 KALW News Summer Training Program. She is a producer for Crosscurrents.
See stories by Sydney Fishman