© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Oakland police host weekend gun buyback program

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 13, 2022 at 8:21 AM PDT
opd 2012 buyback youth radio.jpg
Youth Radio
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Oakland Police Department's 2012 guns buyback program

The firearms will all be repurposed and forged into gardening tools to help beautify the City of Oakland.

Participants brought in pistols, shotguns, rifles and even an AK-47 and a "Tommy gun," Oakland Police Department said.

Folks who surrendered their gun received a gift card worth between 100 to 300 dollars, depending on the firearm. In all, OPD said they handed out more 10-thousand dollars in gift cards.

This was the first time in "nearly a decade" that the Oakland Police Department had hosted such an event, they said.

The event took place at At Thy Word Ministries on International Boulevard.

KALW News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid