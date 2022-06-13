Oakland police host weekend gun buyback program
The firearms will all be repurposed and forged into gardening tools to help beautify the City of Oakland.
Participants brought in pistols, shotguns, rifles and even an AK-47 and a "Tommy gun," Oakland Police Department said.
Folks who surrendered their gun received a gift card worth between 100 to 300 dollars, depending on the firearm. In all, OPD said they handed out more 10-thousand dollars in gift cards.
This was the first time in "nearly a decade" that the Oakland Police Department had hosted such an event, they said.
The event took place at At Thy Word Ministries on International Boulevard.