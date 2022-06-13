November challenger to Superintendent Thurmond still undecided

Thurmond hasn't gotten any closer since election day on June 7th to the 50 percent margin required to win without a runoff election. His share is still about 46 percent, with one-and-a-half-million million votes.

But second and third places have changed. George Yang, a software engineer from Menlo Park and former Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2014, is now 231 votes ahead of Ainye Long.

Long is a math teacher and department head in San Francisco Unified School District. As of the last update on Friday, both candidates have 11.6 percent of the vote. Close behind, with 11.5 percent – about 39-hundred votes behind Yang -- is Lance Christensen, who has been an education policy expert with the conservative California Policy Center.

On election night, Long had a 1,800 vote lead over Yang.

The California Secretary of State's Office has not estimated the number of uncounted votes. They could include thousands of provisional ballots -- those that have to be individually inspected – and ballots mailed on election day.