Bill could end enrollment in remedial college math classes

EdSource reports that at 38 of the state's 115 degree-granting community colleges, students with strong high school records are being enrolled in remedial math classes, according to a report released Monday by the California Acceleration Project, a group advocating for the elimination of remedial classes.

This fall, those colleges are among 47 colleges that are planning to continue offering remedial classes, which can't be used for transfer to a four-year university.

The report says the colleges are violating the intent of Assembly Bill 705, a law passed in 2017 that says colleges must allow students access to transfer-level classes unless they are deemed highly unlikely to succeed in those courses.

According to the report, none of those 38 colleges could justify their plans to continue offering remedial math courses. All the colleges QUOTE "inappropriately allowed multiple groups of students with strong high school performance to enroll in remedial courses," UNQUOTE the report states.

The California Acceleration Project considered students to have strong high school performance if they had at least a 2.3 or 2.6 GPA, depending on their math pathway. A student with a lower GPA could also be considered high-performing if they took precalculus in high school.