© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

BART computer snafu causes morning commuter delays

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 9, 2022 at 3:29 PM PDT
BART platform melystu.jpg
Melystu
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
BART passengers waiting on platform for a train

If you were having problems getting into work this morning on BART, you weren’t alone.

The transit agency reported a major computer failure just before five o’clock this morning, causing delays and forcing other area transportation companies to scramble to make accommodations.

Seven other local transit agencies have stepped up to assist, including San Francisco's MUNI, AC Transit in Alameda County and Contra Costa Connection, SamTrans, Wheels, VTA and Tri-Delta.

BART said that service has been restored, but passengers may experience delays.

About 132-thousand passengers ride BART each weekday.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that BART trains resumed about an hour after officials first announced the delay, attributed to a computer failure.

KALW News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid