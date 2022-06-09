BART computer snafu causes morning commuter delays

If you were having problems getting into work this morning on BART, you weren’t alone.

The transit agency reported a major computer failure just before five o’clock this morning, causing delays and forcing other area transportation companies to scramble to make accommodations.

Seven other local transit agencies have stepped up to assist, including San Francisco's MUNI, AC Transit in Alameda County and Contra Costa Connection, SamTrans, Wheels, VTA and Tri-Delta.

BART said that service has been restored, but passengers may experience delays.

About 132-thousand passengers ride BART each weekday.