KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

COVID could be trending downwards in California and the FDA recommends a new vaccine.

KALW | By Hanisha Harjani
Published June 8, 2022 at 3:57 PM PDT
COVID Update June 8
Harika Maddala/Harika Maddala/Bay City News
Bay City News
Pharmacy Drawer Shanan Beasley draws the COVID-19 vaccine out of a vial at Katherine R. Smith Elementary School in San Jose, Calif., on Nov. 4, 2021. (Harika Maddala/ Bay City News)

Compared to last week’s data, coronavirus case rates seem to be falling slightly throughout California. While this dip might be promising, many experts say that this data is still early and that wastewater monitoring data is less conclusive about a waning surge.

What may be more hopeful is the news of another COVID vaccine on the horizon. Developed by Maryland-based biotech company – Novavax – it uses a more traditional approach than the vaccines already on the market.

The Food and Drug Administration voted Tuesday to recommend the Novavax vaccine for emergency use authorization. If approved, this would be the first COVID vaccine with non-infectious particles of the virus. Phase 3 trials show that the Novavax shot is 90% effective at preventing transmission of COVID and would require two doses.

KALW News
Hanisha Harjani
Hanisha Harjani is in the KALW Summer Training Program and produces news stories for Crosscurrents
