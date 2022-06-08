COVID could be trending downwards in California and the FDA recommends a new vaccine.

Compared to last week’s data, coronavirus case rates seem to be falling slightly throughout California. While this dip might be promising, many experts say that this data is still early and that wastewater monitoring data is less conclusive about a waning surge.

What may be more hopeful is the news of another COVID vaccine on the horizon. Developed by Maryland-based biotech company – Novavax – it uses a more traditional approach than the vaccines already on the market.

The Food and Drug Administration voted Tuesday to recommend the Novavax vaccine for emergency use authorization. If approved, this would be the first COVID vaccine with non-infectious particles of the virus. Phase 3 trials show that the Novavax shot is 90% effective at preventing transmission of COVID and would require two doses.