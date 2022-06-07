Santa Clara County opens office to help youth, families

The Office of Children and Families Policy will support and manage a diverse set of priorities that focus on children, youth and family programs.

These priorities will monitor the effectiveness of various programs through data and reporting. The office will also partner with a network of local, state and community-based organizations to evaluate funding resources. Although the program is aimed at children ages 0 to 18, it will assist individuals up to age 24, including foster youth.

During this past fiscal year, the county spent about a billion dollars on youth, including children's advocacy, health care and emergency housing.

