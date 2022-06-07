© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Santa Clara County opens office to help youth, families

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 7, 2022 at 4:03 PM PDT
bureau of land management 2017 california youth summit.jpg
Bureau of Land Management (Public Domain)
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Participants at the 2017 California Youth Summit

The Office of Children and Families Policy will support and manage a diverse set of priorities that focus on children, youth and family programs.

These priorities will monitor the effectiveness of various programs through data and reporting. The office will also partner with a network of local, state and community-based organizations to evaluate funding resources. Although the program is aimed at children ages 0 to 18, it will assist individuals up to age 24, including foster youth.

During this past fiscal year, the county spent about a billion dollars on youth, including children's advocacy, health care and emergency housing.

KALW News
Sunni Khalid
