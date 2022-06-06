© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

UC Berkeley has two new falcon chicks, with a special story behind their names.

KALW | By Hanisha Harjani,
Sunni Khalid
Published June 6, 2022 at 4:33 PM PDT
Annie with new chicks Lindsay and Grinnell Jr.
Cal Falcons
/
Cal Falcons, webcam
Falcon mother Annie feeds her new chicks, Lindsay and Grinnell Jr.

More than 5,000 enthusiasts voted in the naming contest.

The winning names for the two newest chicks - born in May - are Lindsay and Grinnell, Jr.

Lindsay was named after the Lindsay Wildlife Experience – where the falcons’ father was once treated. Brother Grinnell, Jr. will carry on their late father’s name.

The elder Grinnell was struck and killed by a car in late March in downtown Berkeley. The death happened just as mother Annie was laying her eggs Many fans worried how Annie would both incubate the eggs and hunt for food. They feared the worst.

But just hours after Grinnell’s death – new falcon, Alden, joined her – sort of a step-father figure. And he’s been providing for Annie and the chicks ever since.

KALW News
Hanisha Harjani
Hanisha Harjani is in the KALW Summer Training Program and produces news stories for Crosscurrents
Sunni Khalid
