UC Berkeley has two new falcon chicks, with a special story behind their names.

More than 5,000 enthusiasts voted in the naming contest.

The winning names for the two newest chicks - born in May - are Lindsay and Grinnell, Jr.

Lindsay was named after the Lindsay Wildlife Experience – where the falcons’ father was once treated. Brother Grinnell, Jr. will carry on their late father’s name.

The elder Grinnell was struck and killed by a car in late March in downtown Berkeley. The death happened just as mother Annie was laying her eggs Many fans worried how Annie would both incubate the eggs and hunt for food. They feared the worst.