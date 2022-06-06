© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
The answer to Berkeley’s affordable housing crisis could be buying, not building

KALW | By Elizabeth Aranda
Published June 6, 2022 at 6:20 PM PDT
Two houses next to each other, in Berkeley California.

Berkeley has partnered with the Northern California Land Trust to buy and renovate buildings for affordable housing. The city just loaned the nonprofit 1.6-million dollars to renovate a 44-room former hotel on San Pablo Avenue.

The Trust – which is headquartered in Berkeley – buys properties for sale, renovates them if necessary, and opens them up to the public for affordable housing.

In the last few years, the organization has opened up 73 apartments for low-income residents in the city. An analysis of the program by UC Berkeley’s Terner Center for Housing Innovation found that 40 percent of these apartments were ready to be rented out within six months after their purchase.

