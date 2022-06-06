Santa Clara County residents asked to reduce water usage

I n mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15 percent last October and November, but then went the other direction and increased water usage by 30 percent during March.

To curb the problem, Valley Water's board of directors voted in April to restrict outdoor watering to two days a week. The San Jose City Council voted in May to require new developments to install drought-tolerant landscapes.

To incentivize residents and businesses to do so, Valley Water has a number of rebate programs. Its Landscape Rebate Program offers rebates for homeowners, HOAs, businesses and institutions to help them replace high-water use lawns with drought-resistant plants, remove swimming pools and replace irrigation equipment with high-efficiency equipment.

Qualifying residents can apply for up to $3,000 in rebates until June 23, 2023. Work done on commercial or multi-family properties with five or more units can qualify for up to $50,000.