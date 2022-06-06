Poll says Boudin recall vote is a “dead heat”

A poll of three-thousand likely San Francisco voters showed them evenly-divided as to whether Chesa Boudin will be recalled.

The poll conducted by Telegraph/TSG Research showed 47-percent of those surveyed supported Boudin, with an equal percentage favoring the District Attorney’s recall.

A previous poll by The San Francisco Examiner shows that 56-percent of likely voters support recalling Boudin, who has a 62 percent disapproval rating. Another poll by the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce , three weeks ago, showed that 67 percent of those surveyed plan to vote “Yes” to recall Boudin, with 31 percent planning to vote “No.”