Poll says Boudin recall vote is a “dead heat”
A poll of three-thousand likely San Francisco voters showed them evenly-divided as to whether Chesa Boudin will be recalled.
The poll conducted by Telegraph/TSG Research showed 47-percent of those surveyed supported Boudin, with an equal percentage favoring the District Attorney’s recall.
A previous poll by The San Francisco Examiner shows that 56-percent of likely voters support recalling Boudin, who has a 62 percent disapproval rating. Another poll by the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, three weeks ago, showed that 67 percent of those surveyed plan to vote “Yes” to recall Boudin, with 31 percent planning to vote “No.”
The news website 48hills reported that Boudin’s supporters have organized a massive field campaign to defeat the recall effort.