Bill would provided additional prison time for violent crimes in places of worship

The bill, SB699, would create two sentencing enhancements for several felonies committed or attempted on school properties or at churches, mosques, synagogues and the like.

Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman said in a press release, "Schools and houses of worship are foundational building blocks of our communities and should be safe spaces for all those who use their services."

The bill would add an additional two-, three- or four-years in prison for manslaughter, mayhem, kidnapping, robbery, carjacking and rape, among other crimes.

It would also add a 10-year enhancement for murder at a school or house of worship.

The bill is dubbed the Alycia "LaLa" Reynaga Act after the 15-year-old victim of a deadly stabbing attack on Stockton's Stagg High School campus.

Reynaga died after 52-year-old Anthony Gray allegedly drove to the school on April 18, got out of his vehicle and began stabbing her with a knife.

Soon after, San Juaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar contacted Eggman about introducing new legislation to add additional prison time for such attacks.