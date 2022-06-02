© 2021 KALW
KALW News

California moving closerto legal drug injection sites

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 2, 2022 at 3:11 PM PDT
drugs Marco Verch Professional Photographer.jpg
Marco Verch Professional Photographer
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

This comes more than a year after the Senate narrowly passed a bill establishing them.

The Associated Press reports that the full Assembly will now decide on establishing test programs at sites in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles.

State Senator Scott Weiner says the proposal comes amidst a local surge in drug overdoses, many preventable. He says the injection sites will keep people safe and help them get into treatment.

But not everyone supports the legislation.

The California Narcotics Officers Association’s John Lovell warns the injection sites could act like a magnet – drawing more people into neighborhoods where drug use is government-sanctioned.

KALW News
Sunni Khalid
