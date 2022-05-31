Complaint alleges that San Jose mayor violated campaign laws

A complaint filed last week claims Mayor Sam Liccardo, as a sitting mayor, shouldn't have opened the committee nor raised any money to support candidates running in this election. It further alleges the contributions the political action committee (PAC) received exceeded local donation limits, which was then spent to support three candidates in San Jose City Hall races.

Liccardo also failed to disclose the hundreds of thousands of dollars raised from developers, landlords, tech executives and contractors for the PAC as the city requires, the complaint says.

The PAC formed by the mayor insists Liccardo has done everything properly. The PAC's attorney, Matthew Alvarez of the Sutton Law Firm, calls the complaint "a naked political ploy," – claiming elected officials across the state, including Liccardo, can raise money for PACs to support other candidates.

What it comes down to is whether Liccardo, a sitting elected official who is not running in the election, is considered a candidate and must follow certain restrictions including local contribution limits.

Liccardo's chief of staff who manages the PAC, also denied all claims, saying the mayor is not a candidate under city rules.

State law says all officeholders--including Liccardo--are candidates until they leave office.

